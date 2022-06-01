Mixo, a Video-First Social Media Platform Built for Food Content, Launches in the App Store

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixo , a new short-form video social media platform that aims to change the way we interact with food content, today announced its launch in the App Store. Mixo provides users a single and intuitive platform to share and discover culinary cultures, lifestyles and ideas through content, community and commerce. Mixo's tools enable everyone to create compelling food-related content to spark discovery and connection to a range of international cuisines and dietary programs, such as vegan, gluten free, keto and more.



Food is a $6.2 trillion market in the United States alone and food content has seen a sharp rise in popularity. With 290 billion views on TikTok and 483 million posts on Instagram – food content is more watched than beauty and gaming combined. However, there isn't one place to house and find this content, and for creators, it can often be difficult to cut through the noise of non-food posts on social media. As half of social media users prefer video over other types of content , Mixo aims to provide a video-first platform for all things food, providing creators with intuitive, yet professional tools to create and monetize, while offering viewers a singular platform to discover recipes, restaurants, nutrition advice, food travel and more. Mixo's video editing tool is both professional-grade and easy to use, allowing anyone who wants to share their kitchen or culinary adventures to do so.

80% of millennials like to cook new regional or international foods, with Korean cuisine being one of the most popular on social media. To reflect this growing momentum behind Korean culture, Mixo is launching its platform with Korean cuisine and will quickly expand into other Asian food content. The platform is also exploring new ways for users to interact. In the near future, Mixo will change the typical comment section to help foster an accessible and positive environment. It will soon instead offer a Q&A experience, where viewers can ask creators specific questions, and a modification section, in which viewers can offer new ways to create a dish.

"Mixo is revolutionizing the food world online, through content, community and commerce. Mixo combines my background in building gig economy businesses at Lyft with my passion for food and culture into an app where creators are invited to share recipes or grocery hauls, discover new restaurants, or learn new culinary skills," said Shirley Romig, Co-Founder and CEO of Mixo. "We are honored to work with AlleyCorp to bring an app that's purpose-built for food, exclusively tailored to sharing and consuming food content."

Mixo is incubated and supported by AlleyCorp, one of the most active early stage funds in New York, as well as Kevin Ryan, the Founder and CEO of AlleyCorp. In addition to Mixo, AlleyCorp and Kevin Ryan have also co-founded MongoDB, Business Insider, Gilt Groupe, Zola and Nomad Health, among others.

"Mixo is the future of food content, offering verticalization into both global cuisines and dietary programs, while still providing a variety of exciting content – from recipes to reviews," said Kevin Ryan, the Founder and CEO of AlleyCorp. "As the first app that's exclusively tailored to food content, they're offering creators the tools needed to create compelling videos and share their personal relationships and culture with food, while enabling viewers to easily discover, follow-along, save and share food content."

In addition to changing the way we share and discover food content, Mixo offers creators the opportunity to turn their passion into a business. The app includes built-in tools to make and edit high-quality content, find and grow a following, and ultimately monetize culinary dreams. There is a clear path to monetization, through direct in-app tips, subscriptions and the selling of additional content on the app. Mixo aims to expand its platform to allow creators to host online cooking classes, sell e-cookbooks, or receive affiliate revenue in the near future. "I believe Mixo will fundamentally change how we interact with food content. You can just enjoy food videos, instead of going through the randomness of other social media platforms," said famed creator Seonkyoung Longest (@seonkyounglongest) who is an Advisor to Mixo.

"It can be hard for creators, particularly those with a smaller following, to monetize their content – and often, the earnings they do receive are modest," said Shaun Seo, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Mixo. "At Mixo, we want to ensure that creators are placed at the center of the app, providing bespoke creators tools for a professional final product with just an iPhone, while simultaneously offering greater paths to monetization."

Mixo is a short-form video app available on iOS devices . In the future, Mixo will roll out to additional operating systems. To learn more about Mixo, please visit https://mixo.co .

About Mixo

Mixo is a new way to interact with food content through short-form video. As the first social media app dedicated to global food enthusiasts, Mixo provides tools to enable everyday people to create compelling food content in an earnest and sophisticated manner. Being purpose-built for food, Mixo enables users to share and discover recipes, ingredients, restaurant reviews, grocery hauls, holiday dishes, and culinary skills. Mixo seeks to celebrate the uniqueness of the world's cultures through food by allowing users to share, learn and have fun. To learn more about Mixo and download the app , please visit https://mixo.co .

