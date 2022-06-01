Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. XMTR, a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that management will attend the following investor events:
- Loop Capital Markets' 2022 Investor Conference
June 2, 2022 in New York City (no presentation)
- William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
June 7, 2022 at 5:40 p.m ET in Chicago
- BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference
June 9, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET in San Francisco
Webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry's website following each session.
About Xometry
Xometry XMTR powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry's digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.
Contacts:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
Shawn.Milne@Xometry.com
Matthew Hutchison
VP, Communications
Matthew.Hutchison@Xometry.com
