Top Draw Animation Signs $950,000 in New Animation Assignments

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Draw Animation (TDA), a leading source of premium animation production services and a division of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. GROM, has secured an additional $950,000 in animation production assignments, it was announced today by Top Draw's President, Russell Hicks. Top Draw, which produces animated series, movies, specials and short-form content for several leading global and international entertainment providers, has served as a reliable source of premium animation production services for over 20 years.



Top Draw, which does not publicly disclose clients or specific projects for competitive reasons and client privilege, continues it streak of new business thanks to the company's 400+ animation pros. The studio, based in Manila, the Philippines, continues its increased output under direction of the company's two recently-installed leaders – the aforementioned Hicks, who earlier led Nickelodeon's animation and live action direction, as well as Top Draw EVP, Jared Wolfson, both of whom assumed their new roles last fall.

"Top Draw has built a reputation for providing animation services that entertainment providers can rely on to deliver their content expertly and efficiently," explains Hicks. "Naturally, we welcome these additional assignments and, as animation fans ourselves, feel the excitement as the genre is ushered into yet another golden age of programming."

Recognized throughout the entertainment industry for its premium production services, Top Draw was acquired by Grom in 2016. The studio serves as a centerpiece of Grom's offerings, which also include safe social media for kids, web filtering utilized in school districts nationwide and original family entertainment through Curiosity Ink Media, which Hicks and Wolfson also lead.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which provides web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com. For investor relations information, please visit: investors.gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements." Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For Grom Social Enterprises/Curiosity Ink Media

Marianne Romano

+1-818-681-0849

Media.contact@gromsocial.com

For Investor Relations

Colette Eymontt

TraDigital IR

+1-832-331-2399

colette@tradigitalir.com