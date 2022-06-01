SHADRACH: Brookwell McNamara Entertainment Partner with AFFIRM Originals for an ORIGINAL Series on Sony's Pure Flix Streaming Service

Los Angeles , June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookwell McNamara Entertainment has ushered in their first original series with AFFIRM Originals, a division of AFFIRM Films, the studio behind Soul Surfer, War Room, Risen, Heaven is For Real, Miracles From Heaven and Overcomer. "SHADRACH", which has been greenlit with an initial order of six episodes to premiere on the faith and family focused streamer Pure Flix, is going into production this month in Georgia. The series tells value-driven stories tackling the issues of financial and physical hardship, love, loss, family, friendship and faith. Sean McNamara will direct the pilot and multiple episodes.



"This series comes from the heart, and I can't wait for viewers to see this world, which is very realistic, yet tremendously hopeful. "It is very exciting to be working with Rich Peluso and Sony Pictures' AFFIRM group again after our success together on "Soul Surfer" said McNamara.

No stranger to faith-based, family entertainment, McNamara helmed the films "Orphan Horse", with Jon Voight; "The Miracle Season", starring Erin Moriarty, Helen Hunt, and William Hurt; "Raise Your Voice", featuring Hilary Duff. The BAFTA, EMMY and DGA nominee's most recent film, titled, The King's Daughter, starring Pierce Brosnan, released theatrically in the U.S. in January of 2022.

Show creator Holly Goldberg Sloan has worked primarily in feature and television films. "I feel so fortunate to be working with Sean and the whole team at Brookwell McNamara. Sean is great directing kids, and coming off filming two projects in Georgia, he has so much production expertise. They've assembled a great group based out of Atlanta."

Additional executive producers on the series include David Brookwell and David Buelow.

Links IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt20254700/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_5

About AFFIRM Films

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as "Soul Surfer,", "War Room," "Risen," "Heaven is for Real," "Miracles from Heaven," "Overcomer," "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" in partnership with TriStar Pictures, and most recently The Kendrick Brothers' "Show Me the Father." AFFIRM produces, acquires, and markets content that inspires, uplifts and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation.

Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

About BROOKWELL MCNAMARA ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrating over 24 years in business, BROOKWELL MCNAMARA ENTERTAINMENT has been a leader in kid's and family entertainment, producing a wide variety of theatrical feature films and television movies and series for cable, broadcast, and digital platforms. BROOKWELL MCNAMARA ENTERTAINMENT is one of the largest out-sourced vendors of production for the Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Hallmark, and Pure Flix. BROOKWELL MCNAMARA ENTERTAINMENT'S films have been distributed by Paramount, Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox, Universal, Sony Tri-Star Pictures, Warner Bros., Amazon, and Netflix.

For more information, visit www.bmetvfilm.com





BME PR Contact info: ICT- Holly Davidson holly@iconnectyou.today Ph: 323-513-4804