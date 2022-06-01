Ringler Hires Director of Product and Producer Development

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ringler, the nation's largest settlement planning company in the nation, is pleased to announce that Andrew Peach of Scottsdale, Arizona, has joined Ringler as a National Director of Strategic Planning.

Mr. Peach comes to Ringler with 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. His strengths include growing successful agency storefronts and developing and supporting agents in sales growth and development. In his role at Ringler, he will be responsible for managing corporate strategic partnerships, sales training, and working with Ringler's offices to grow their businesses through planning and collaboration.

Prior to joining Ringler, Peach was an Assistant District Manager for Farmers Insurance in San Diego, California. In this role, he created unique and critical systems for managing and motivating District staff and the Agency force. He also worked for SHW Insurance Services and Principal Financial Group as a broker, where he sold multi-line insurance products to both existing and new clientele. His success stemmed from his ability to develop new leads through various marketing strategies, active industry involvement, client referrals, and a robust marketing strategy.

Mr. Peach is excited to be part of the Ringler team. His approach will be to meet the offices where they are, to support their growth goals, and to introduce new strategies for approaching the business. Peach says, "Ringler is the best in the industry, but it's poised for huge growth in the near future. I'm excited to be coming to the company at this time of change so that I can be a part of building the next chapter for Ringler and our success."

Chief Business Development Officer, Jeanette Hernandez, welcomes Andrew Peach to the Ringler organization saying, "Andrew brings a set of skills and professional experiences that we need at Ringler. He has a deep understanding of our clientele from an insider's perspective and will be a critical asset in our growth strategy."

About Ringler

Ringler is the largest settlement planning company in the United States with over 150 Consultants in more than 70 offices nationwide since it was established in 1975. Ringler's team of expert and objective advisors has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process, providing winning solutions. Every Ringler Consultant takes an individualized, customer-focused approach to each case, backed by the strength and resources of a national brand to collaborate with injured people, attorneys and insurance professionals, providing the most effective and fair settlement solutions for claimants and their families. Ringler is dedicated to continue to be the most innovative and acknowledged leader in the profession.

