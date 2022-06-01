BlueLinx to Ring the Opening Bell at The New York Stock Exchange to Commemorate its 2022 Investor Meeting

MARIETTA, Ga., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. BXC, a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced it will ring the opening bell at The New York Stock Exchange this morning to commemorate its 2022 investor day meeting.



"We are excited and honored to ring the opening bell at the historic New York Stock Exchange and we look forward to sharing our vision for the future with investors tomorrow. We are in the early stages of our journey to become North America's preeminent building products distributor with a focus on accelerating growth, optimizing productivity, and driving performance," said Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

On June 2, 2022, BlueLinx will host investors and analysts at 10:00 am ET at the NYSE for its 2022 investor presentation titled "A Whole New Blue". Members of BlueLinx's executive leadership team, including Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Chief Financial Officer, will present a detailed overview of BlueLinx's strategic priorities followed by a live question-and-answer session.

A live videocast of the event and a link to accompanying materials will be available on June 2 in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. The live videocast can also be accessed directly at https://vimeo.com/webinars/events/232ae92b-22a6-4ccf-aa38-2f891900e2f2 and a replay will be available on the company's website following the event.

