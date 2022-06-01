BlueLinx to Ring the Opening Bell at The New York Stock Exchange to Commemorate its 2022 Investor Meeting

MARIETTA, Ga., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. BXC, a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced it will ring the opening bell at The New York Stock Exchange this morning to commemorate its 2022 investor day meeting.
"We are excited and honored to ring the opening bell at the historic New York Stock Exchange and we look forward to sharing our vision for the future with investors tomorrow. We are in the early stages of our journey to become North America's preeminent building products distributor with a focus on accelerating growth, optimizing productivity, and driving performance," said Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer.
On June 2, 2022, BlueLinx will host investors and analysts at 10:00 am ET at the NYSE for its 2022 investor presentation titled "A Whole New Blue". Members of BlueLinx's executive leadership team, including Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Chief Financial Officer, will present a detailed overview of BlueLinx's strategic priorities followed by a live question-and-answer session.
A live videocast of the event and a link to accompanying materials will be available on June 2 in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. The live videocast can also be accessed directly at https://vimeo.com/webinars/events/232ae92b-22a6-4ccf-aa38-2f891900e2f2 and a replay will be available on the company's website following the event.
ABOUT BLUELINX
BlueLinx BXC is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing over 40 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.
INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTS
Ryan Taylor, VP Investor Relations & Treasury
BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
investor@bluelinxco.com
Seth Freeman, VP Marketing & Communications
BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
Seth.Freeman@bluelinxco.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.