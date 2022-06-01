Snyk Celebrates Significant Partner Program Milestones, Reaching More Global Developers in More Places

BOSTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, today marked a series of milestones for its global partner program, which has emerged as a key acquisition driver of new Snyk developer users as well as enterprise customers. The Snyk partner ecosystem integrates the Snyk Developer Security Platform into their offerings to streamline security during application development, making their solutions more attractive to modern development teams while also influencing more than a third of new Snyk customer wins.



These most recent achievements follow the recent arrival of Sabina Joseph as Snyk's new Global Vice President, Cloud, Partnerships and Alliances. Joseph recently served as general manager of technology partners at AWS, where her portfolio of partners influenced over $10B of revenue. Throughout her career, she has driven success across three continents by developing creative initiatives and maximizing her team's expertise, consistently underpinned by keeping the value of each unique partner relationship top of mind. A passionate advocate of female leadership and mentorship, she founded the WoAA (Women @ Amazon AWS Partner Organization) global chapter to foster and support inclusion, diversity and equity, and looks forward to spearheading similar initiatives during her Snyk tenure.

In addition, Snyk was recently the launch partner and a strategic integration partner for Google Cloud's newest product, Assured Open Source Software . This collaboration will help developers reduce the possibility of deploying open source software with critical vulnerabilities, more quickly identify associated impact of vulnerabilities, better eliminate new threat exposures and increase automation of their remediation activities.

In recent months, Joseph has also quickly overseen the implementation of significant new Snyk partner programs that will enable important audiences to more easily integrate developer security into their offerings and services:

For system integrators, consulting firms and service providers

The Global Service Provider program , first introduced this March, brings developer security to the numerous digital transformations driven by service providers, introducing the transformative power of DevSecOps to their clients. Partners leverage Snyk to empower their customers' development teams by embedding developer security into the entire application development lifecycle.

For application and developer-focused software companies

April saw the introduction of the Snyk Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAPP), which streamlines how software companies can integrate Snyk into their offerings and provides support to then bring those offerings to market. A wide range of software companies increasingly understand the importance of developer security and are eager to offer Snyk to address their ongoing security concerns, making Snyk the industry's de facto developer security solution.

"Snyk and Sysdig realize developers are a key player when securing applications. Together, we're helping these teams prioritize the vulnerabilities that matter using runtime insights," said Phil Williams, VP of Corporate Development & Strategic Alliances, Sysdig. "Our partnership with Snyk aims to make it easier for developers to reduce risk and save resources without slowing down innovation."

Beyond these impactful new programs, key channel publication CRN Magazine has also recently recognized Snyk and its partner program leaders in the first half of 2022. Five members of Snyk's partner team were named to CRN's Women of the Channel for 2022 : Courtney Broadwell , Cyndi Doyle , Anna Hester , Kristina Onyon and Jill Wilkins . Earlier this year, CRN also selected Snyk as one of the 20 Coolest Web, Application And Email Security Companies Of 2022 .

"Our partners are crucial to achieving our ultimate goal of reaching every one of the world's developers – expected to reach 43.2 million by 20251," said Joseph. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have joined Snyk at this pivotal point in their journey. With this talented, diverse and creative team as well as these strong foundational programs in place, together we look forward to empowering more of the world's developers in more places throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond."

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world's developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk's Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer's workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1,500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.