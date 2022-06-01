CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX, a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today announced that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX's website at www.cytomx.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to destroying cancer differently. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX's goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments by successfully leveraging therapeutic targets that were once thought to be inaccessible. CytomX's robust and differentiated pipeline includes the wholly-owned praluzatamab ravtansine, an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD166, and CX-2029, an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD71 being developed in collaboration with AbbVie. These two programs are currently being evaluated in Phase 2 studies, targeting a variety of late-stage, difficult-to-treat cancer types, including breast cancer for praluzatamab ravtansine, and squamous non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma for CX-2029. CytomX's clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, and our wholly-owned conditionally activated anti-PD-L1 antibody, pacmilimab, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio and strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Investor Contact:
Chau Cheng, PhD MBA
VP, Investor Relations & Corp. Communications
ccheng@cytomx.com
Direct: (650) 273-4999
Media Contact:
Bret Coons
bcoons@cytomx.com
Direct: (650) 528 2929
