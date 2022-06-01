Rubius Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is biologically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company's proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to biologically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius' initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2022 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.
Contacts:
Investors
Lori Murray, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
lori.murray@rubiustx.com
Media
Marissa Hanify, Director, Corporate Communications
marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com
