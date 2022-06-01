Medolife Rx in Discussions with a Major Infomercial Agency and Receives Exceptionally Positive Product Reviews

BURBANK, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biotech company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. QNTA, announced today that it is in discussions with AsSeenOnTV.Pro, a full-service production company that specializes in the creation and development of infomercials, short form productions, marketing, advertising and new digital media. The AsSeenOnTV.Pro brand has been created and led by entrepreneur and business executive Kevin Harrington, who has appeared on the television series Shark Tank.



AsSeenOnTV.Pro originally showed an interest in considering AELIA and Immunapen products as part of their "Healthy Living" category of Brand Response advertisements. Medolife shipped samples of the AELIA and Immunapen products to AsSeenOnTV.Pro's product evaluation team. The team consists of men and women from different age groups, most of whom have indicated suffering from some form of aches or pain. The product evaluation team noted the following:

The website was extremely alluring, the fonts and colors used both on the website and packaging of the products were very attractive. The website is easily navigated for viewing the products to making a purchase. The products sampled 'worked' almost immediately for each individual, and this was across the board for both genders and the age groups represented. Price points for all of the products sampled are very 'competitive' to others in this space.

AsSeenOnTV.Pro noted that the reviews from all members of the team were positive for all AELIA and Immunapen brand products sampled, which is not common in their experience. As a consensus, the team felt that this partnership could lead to a very successful campaign outcome.

"We see this as an excellent opportunity to promote our products to a wider audience," said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. "As noted by the product evaluation team, the products speak for themselves. I am confident that this opinion is shared by our customers. Medolife looks forward to this partnership and thanks AsSeenOnTV.Pro for the review they kindly provided."

In the meantime, the Company wishes to thank its shareholders for participating in the recent investor conference call held by Medolife. The Company is keeping its focus on projects that were announced and anticipates more positive news in the coming weeks.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian, who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company's lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company's polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company intends to pursue product registration and drug approval in multiple countries.

Through its AELIA brand of products, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. AELIA products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian's polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife could have the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

