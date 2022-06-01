Arrival Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

LUXEMBOURG, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival ARVL, inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that members of its management team will present and/or host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:
J.P. Morgan European Automotive Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Company Presentation Time: One-on-one meetings only
Location: London, UK
Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Company Presentation Time*: 11:10 am ET/4:10 pm BST
Location: New York, NY
* A webcast of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.arrival.com.
About Arrival
Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our unique new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival ARVL is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.
Media Contacts For Arrival
Media
Investors
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.