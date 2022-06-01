Melissa Features Identity and Address Verification Tools and Services at DGIQ 2022

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, will feature its identity and address verification solutions at Dataversity's Data Governance and Information Quality (DGIQ) Conference. This event, slated for June 6-10, 2022, in San Diego, highlights comprehensive, automated data quality as an enabler of highly effective data governance. Melissa will demonstrate its smart, sharp tools that span the entire data lifecycle, optimizing all types of business priorities such as customer experience, operations, fulfillment, or fraud detection.



"Foundational processes like autocompletion and smart address management keep data clean from the moment it enters company doors, but also support and pair seamlessly with identity verification," said Bud Walker, vice president enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa. "DGIQ attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Melissa experts how correct, standardized, and enhanced data fuels smarter business operations from end-to-end, powering excellence in customer relationships and simultaneously stemming fraud."



Melissa offers a broad range of data quality tools and services via Unison, its next-generation customer data platform. Unison is designed for the data steward, offering a centralized portal with best-in-class parsing, matching, profiling, and cleansing securely on-premise. No coding is required, and users simply access a browser-based data quality console offering customizable processes that are high-speed and highly scalable based on end-user needs.



Utilizing a single interface, Unison brings together a rich set of data quality transformations including data standardization, validation, and enrichment to deliver high quality information throughout the enterprise. The platform employs rigorous matching technologies that feature built-in golden record and survivorship rules.



For example, users can cleanse and verify names, phone numbers, and email addresses, tapping into Melissa's Global Address Verification to analyze global postal addresses from more than 240 countries and territories. Addresses can be corrected and translated into the official postal format of each geographic region, and further enhanced with comprehensive location-based information. Users can also access auto-completion tools that reduce keystrokes by 50 percent and ensure only correct, validated data enters the system.



ID verification options enable companies to check global customer identities and validate them in real-time against international sanctions lists. These watchlist capabilities support worldwide Know Your Customer (KYC) initiatives and reduce reputational risk with financial regulators and the general public.



Visit Melissa at DGIQ booth #9 at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, June 6-10, 2022; click here to register and use code MELISSA15 for 15 percent off registration. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team outside this event, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

