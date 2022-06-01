Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in June Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN, a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will participate in two fireside chats at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York on June 8 -10, 2022 and the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York on June 15 - 16, 2022.
|Jefferies Healthcare Conference
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 8
|Time:
|11:30 am ET
|Webcast link:
|Registration link
|JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 15
|Time:
|3:30 pm ET
|Webcast link:
|Registration link
The live webcast and a replay of the fireside chats can also be accessed under "Events" in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today's therapies. Viridian's most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian's second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injection. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Investor and Media Contact
John Jordan
Viridian Therapeutics
Vice President, Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
617-272-4691
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.