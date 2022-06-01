Amogy Demonstrates First Ammonia-Powered, Zero-Emissions Tractor

Historic demonstration featured Amogy's ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system in use in a heavy-duty vehicle for the first time.

The successful 100kW tractor demonstration is a key milestone in Amogy's broader effort to decarbonize the heavy-duty transportation sector using ammonia-generated energy.

Amogy has achieved a twenty-fold increase in the power capacity of its technology over a one-year period and anticipates continued platform and company growth in 2022.



BROOKLYN, N.Y. and STONY BROOK, N.Y., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy Inc ., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, announced today the successful demonstration of the first-ever ammonia-powered, zero-emissions tractor. The demonstration took place on May 25 at Advanced Energy Center, located in the Research & Development Park at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, NY.

Amogy's highly-efficient ammonia-to-power technology was successfully integrated into a John Deere mid-size standard tractor. The unique system is comprised of a standard liquid-storage tank and highly efficient ammonia-cracking modules integrated into a hybrid fuel cell system, which can provide consistent primary power for several hours per refueling. Therefore, the pioneering vehicle maintains the functionality and duration requirements operators rely on to support farming tasks, which has never been offered with other alternative energy solutions. The ammonia-powered tractor was driven for separate periods, with a refueling session in between. Refueling a tractor with liquid ammonia is fast and simple, similar to gas or diesel refueling.

"We're thrilled to be demonstrating our zero-emission ammonia power solution in action in a tractor for the first time ever. Ammonia is a viable zero-emission fuel for all heavy-duty vehicles, but especially farming and agriculture, where the readily-available chemical has been used as a fertilizer for decades," said Amogy CEO Seonghoon Woo. "Amogy is at the forefront of efforts to establish zero-carbon ammonia as a leading fuel for these vehicles. Ammonia offers a high energy density and there are plentiful existing infrastructures, such as pipelines, terminals and storage methods, in the U.S. and globally, to support such a transition."

This tractor demonstration was made possible by the rapid scaling of Amogy's technology platform following its two funding rounds in 2021, Seed and Series A, which were supported by Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, and DCVC. The company has achieved a twenty-fold increase in the power capacity of its technology over the past year. This first heavy-duty vehicle demonstration and scalability of Amogy's solution underscores the viability of the platform to support the decarbonization of the broader heavy-duty transport sectors, including trucking, shipping, and more.

"Decarbonizing the transportation sector remains a challenge in the global journey to net-zero emissions, with few alternative fuel and power options available for heavy-duty vehicles operating in the ground mobility and cargo shipping industries," continued Woo. "As we continue our work to lead innovations in ammonia-based fuel solutions, the Amogy team believes this demonstration and future ones, including Class 8 trucks and shipping vessels to be demonstrated in the next 12 months, will accelerate the adoption of ammonia as the next generation fuel to replace polluting diesel engines with an emission-free solution among transportation industry sectors and investment partners."

With the existing support from its impressive investors, Amogy is focused on expanding its platform to showcase the viability of compact ammonia power technologies in other applications and vehicles, including demonstrations up to 1MW slated for the coming year.

About Amogy

Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company has been invested in by AP Ventures, Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund and DCVC. To date, Amogy's scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a 5 kW drone and a 100 kW heavy-duty tractor. More info at: www.amogy.co

