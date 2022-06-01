Arvinas Launches Global Early Career Researcher Award and Announces Call for Nominations

-- In honor of 20 years of targeted protein degradation, Arvinas announces $25,000 prize to recognize the efforts of an up-and-coming researcher in the field of targeted protein degradation –



-- Global nomination deadline of August 1, 2022 --



NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. ARVN, a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced a global call for entries for their inaugural Early Career Research Award. This award will recognize the efforts of up-and-coming researchers bringing innovation, new approaches and creative thinking to advance the field of targeted protein degradation; acknowledging their dedication and commitment to this therapeutic approach toward otherwise intractable disease targets. The winner will receive a $25,000 monetary award and will be recognized and formally presented with this award at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, October 25-28, 2022, in Boston. Applications will be accepted today through August 1, 2022, at midnight Eastern Time. Full eligibility criteria and details on the application process can be found on Arvinas.com.

"Arvinas is proud to be a leader in targeted protein degradation, and we are very pleased to honor 20 years of targeted protein degradation by fostering innovation in this field through the recognition of the efforts of an up-and-coming researcher within this space," said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. "Our hope is that the brightest minds driving the growth and development of the targeted protein degradation biopharmaceutical community will be nominated for the Arvinas Early Career Researcher Award for a chance to earn the recognition they deserve."

Researchers in academia, at either the graduate or postdoctoral level at the time of studies conducted and/or published, will be eligible for this award. Applicants must have demonstrated professional and scientific leadership in protein degradation and exhibited scientific curiosity and an established pattern of creative thinking and must not have a direct role in patient diagnosis and/or treatment. Only applicants who meet the full eligibility criteria will be considered.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

