ReSuit Aims to Revolutionize the Way We Buy and Share Clothing

Toronto, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fashion is an integral part of our lives and, as the fourth largest industry in the world, fashion and textiles were overdue for a shake-up. ReSuit was born out of a need to streamline the second-hand marketplace, help revolutionize the way fashion impacts the environment and encourage consumers to become part of the solution.

ReSuit is a fit-based, peer-to-peer clothing-sharing app that allows users to rent, purchase, or sell to a community of fashion enthusiasts who share their passion for sustainability. Co-founded by fashion industry veteran Nada Shepherd and David Shepherd, himself an accomplished leader in the technology industry, ReSuit connects fashion lovers who want to change the way they consume clothing.

What makes ReSuit different? Like many women, Nada quickly noticed that in the fashion industry, sizing is completely arbitrary and wildly inconsistent. In response, she created a unique approach that matches customers with ReSuiters most likely to have items that will fit their unique shape. By making the online experience personalized and exclusive, the ReSuit app uses a proprietary AI algorithm matching people with similar body shapes and measurements, resulting in near perfect fit apparel regardless of the clothing size label.

With over a decade as a designer, Nada was exposed to a myriad of questionable practices within the industry she loved. From inventory overstock, contributing to massive amounts of waste in our landfills and pollution in our waters, to greenwashing without a sustainable business model behind it, Nada knew that fashion needed to evolve to meet the changing needs of our planet and of consumers.

"Loving fashion and wanting to change it are not mutually exclusive. It's because fashion is such an important part of our lives and cultures that it needs to evolve; in the way it functions and the way it impacts the livelihoods of others. It's with that deeply felt conviction that ReSuit was created," says Nada.

Moving the industry away from fast fashion is a noble cause, but what happens to the often overlooked garment workers who lose their source of income when their jobs disappear? ReSuit was built with them in mind, putting resources back into the villages that have now lost manufacturing jobs due to the shifting of the fashion industry away from over consumption.

A percentage of all sales and rentals conducted on the ReSuit app will be used towards a "Do Good" fund initiative to support the livelihoods of these skilled workers.

The ReSuit app is now available to download in the Apple Store and on Google Play. Users can create their profiles to start selling, renting, and buying within Canada.

