TILT Holdings Expands Dispensary-to-Door Delivery to Serve Massachusetts from the South Shore to Boston

PHOENIX, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") ( NEO:TILT ) TLLTF, a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. ("CAC") expanded its home delivery of medical and adult-use cannabis today, Wednesday, June 1.

The dispensary-to-door service is now offered in South Boston, Cambridge and Quincy, plus the surrounding areas. This is in addition to delivery in south and southeast Massachusetts, including the South Shore. To serve this greater area, CAC expanded its relationship with Bracts & Pistils, a locally, woman-owned and veteran-managed, social equity cannabis delivery operator that also provides adult-use delivery for CAC's Taunton location.

Delivery service is available Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET to CAC customers and patients. Key delivery details to note include:

Orders must be placed online. On the CAC website ( www.commonwealthaltcare.org/delivery ), patients and customers input their delivery address and are then directed to the CAC location that delivers to that area. Orders are processed via Dutchie. Alternatively, orders can be placed through Lantern, a Boston-based, cannabis e-commerce marketplace. Additional platforms are being explored for future integrations and expansion.

The minimum order amount is $125 for recreational consumers and $100 for medical patients.

For the new service area, orders placed by 2:00 p.m. ET will be delivered with same-day service and can be tracked via Bract & Pistils' delivery management program, Onfleet.

Recipients must show a valid ID and be the person who placed the order. Medical patients must show a valid medical marijuana card.

Orders for delivery exclude college dormitories, federal housing, motels or hotels.

"We are pleased with Bracts & Pistils' performance to date and are seeing a continual ramp in deliveries as awareness grows," stated Gary Santo, TILT CEO. "The past couple of years proved the relevance for delivery services—whether it's for necessity or convenience. Extending dispensary-to-door services means patients and consumers in areas with limited dispensary options, as well as busier neighborhoods, equally have access to quality medical and adult-use cannabis."

The new service area expands upon what CAC Taunton and Bracts & Pistils launched in March 2022 for its initial delivery service area. "We've learned a lot in the past few months about patients and adult-use consumers' needs for accessibility," shared Rhonda LaFlamme, co-founder of Bracts & Pistils. "We look forward to building on those lessons and our passion for bringing quality cannabis to a wider area of the Commonwealth."

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Bracts & Pistils, LLC

Bracts & Pistils, LLC was formed by married couple and lifelong Massachusetts residents, Rhonda and Roy LaFlamme in April of 2018. Bracts & Pistils is proudly woman-owned and veteran-managed and holds an Economic Empowerment Certification from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. In October 2021, Bracts & Pistils became the fourth courier in the state to be fully licensed and is one of the very first Adult Use Marijuana Home Delivery companies on the East coast.

