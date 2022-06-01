Global Non-invasive Ventilators Market, 2019-2021 & Forecasts to 2026: Featuring General Electric, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips & Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Amongst Others

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-invasive Ventilators: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and future market potential of non-invasive ventilators. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and opportunities and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players.
The report details the market share of non-invasive ventilators based on product type, age group, and end-user.
This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region includes the U.S. and Canada; the European region includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.
For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
Report Includes
- 38 data tables and 21 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for non-invasive ventilators
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for non-invasive ventilators, based on type, age group, end user and region
- Detailed information about outbreak, symptoms, and progression of COVID-19, including epidemiology and current status, and discussion on effect of COVID-19 on medical tourism and Medtech
- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies and developments of the industry
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including GE, Hamilton Medical AG and Smiths Medical
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Evolution of Medical Ventilators
- Negative-Pressure Ventilators
- Positive-Pressure Non-Invasive Ventilation
- Positive-Pressure Invasive Ventilators
- Typical Ventilator Settings
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Medical Device Regulations
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations
- The U.S.
- Europe
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of Covid-19
- Progression of Covid-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Global Confirmed Covid-19 Cases and Deaths
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medtech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Medical Ventilation
- Invasive Ventilation
- Non-Invasive Ventilation
- Efforts to Overcome the Shortage of Ventilators
- Guidance from Governments
- Converting Non-Invasive Ventilation Devices for Invasive Use
- Ventilating Multiple Patients on a Single Ventilator
- Non-Oems Helping Manufacture Medical Ventilators
- Various Companies Initiatives During Covid-19
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Ge Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by Product Type
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Negative-Pressure Ventilation (Npv)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Non-Invasive Positive-Pressure Ventilation (Nippv)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Age Group
- Global Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by Age Group
- Adult/Pediatric Ventilators
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Neonatal Ventilators
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Global Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by End-user
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Homecare Settings
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Industry Trends
- Competitive Analysis at Global Level
- Pricing
- Main Types of Ventilators
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Merger & Acquisition
- Agreement, Collaboration, Launches, and Partnership
Chapter 11 Company Profile
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Getinge Ab
- Hamilton Medical AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Resmed Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Smiths Medical
