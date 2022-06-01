TILT Holdings Announces Conference Participation for June 2022

PHOENIX, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") (NEO:TILT) TLLTF, a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, and retail, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
Jefferies 2022 Cannabis Summit, Thursday, June 2, 2022: Company leadership will participate in one-on-one meetings at the hybrid conference.
CannabisLab (CLAB), Friday, June 3, 2022: CEO Gary Santo will participate in the third general session at 1:30 p.m. ET titled, "Meet the CEOS: What Does It Mean to be an MMTC CEO?".
Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21-22, 2022: Company leadership will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings at the online conference.
For more information regarding the upcoming TILT conference and event participation, as well as details to access the current IR presentation, please visit TILT's investor website at: Investor Relations: TILT Holdings Inc. (TILT)
About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.
Instagram: @tiltholdings
Twitter: @TILT_Holdings
Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
lricci@tiltholdings.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
TILT@elevate-ir.com
720.330.2829
Media Contact:
Juliet Fairbrother
MATTIO Communications
juliet@mattio.com
631.338.5343
