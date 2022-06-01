Global Air Quality Monitoring Market to Generate $8.03 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global air quality monitoring market generated $4.17 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $8.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.
Stringent government restrictions on industrial emissions, increase in level of air pollution across the globe, and surge in public-private partnerships to monitor air pollution drive the growth of the global air quality monitoring market. However, technological challenges and high price of air quality monitors impede the market growth. On the other hand, rapid industrialization in emerging countries creates new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario:
- The implementation of a global lockdown following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global air quality monitoring market.
- The pandemic caused a delay in the production of air quality monitoring equipment, which is used by government and academic institutions, oil and gas companies, power companies, commercial and residential buildings, and other end users.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global air quality monitoring market based on product type, pollutant, end user, and region.
Based on product type, the indoor air quality monitors segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the recycled outdoor air quality monitors segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on pollutant,the chemicalssegment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global air quality monitoring market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.9% and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue by 2030.
Based on material, the solid segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the liquid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding one-third of the global aircraft tires market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, LAMEA region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Leading players inthe global air quality monitoring market discussed in the research include General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Testo AG, Horiba, Ltd., 3M Company, Merck KGaA, Servomex Group Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
