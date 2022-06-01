Global Masterbatch Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $9.65 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Replacement of Metal with Plastic is Projected to Fuel Market Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (White, Black, Color, Additive, Filler), by Carrier Polymer (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), by End Use, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030

Increasing replacement of metal with plastic is projected to fuel the market growth. In addition, rising demand from the European region is expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.



In terms of revenue, black masterbatch was the largest type segment in 2021 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. The increasing need for improving the surface appearance of plastic components in automotive and transportation, building and construction, and consumer goods is expected to contribute to the growth.

Additive masterbatch is being widely used on account of various properties it imparts to plastics such as antistatic, antifoaming, antioxidant, antimicrobial, thermo-stabilizer, barrier properties, metal deactivators, anti-block, flame retardant, UV stabilizer, oxygen scavenger, and abrasion resistance. The growth of the packaging sector, especially plastic packaging, is anticipated to drive the masterbatch demand.



Masterbatch is used in various end-use industries, such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, and agriculture, as it imparts useful functional properties such as smooth surface finish and desired hardness. The increasing spending capability of customers toward purchasing attractively packaged consumer goods is expected to trigger the need for various plastic components, which use masterbatches to improve the appearance and other properties. These factors together are anticipated to boost the market demand over the forecast period.



In terms of revenue, polypropylene (PP) was the largest carrier polymer segment in 2021 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Polypropylene offers excellent electrical resistance and does not present stress-cracking problems at high temperatures and strong chemicals.

As such, it is useful in both rigid and flexible packaging applications. The demand for polypropylene as a carrier polymer is projected to increase owing to its excellent mechanical strength and flexibility offered by it. Polypropylene also enhances the quality of surfaces. It is lightweight and therefore, is used to replace metal components in the automotive industry.



Masterbatch Market Report Highlights

By type, the black segment is expected to exhibit the fastest revenue-based CAGR from 2022 to 2030 as color masterbatch finds application in various end-use industries such as packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, and agriculture.

Polyethylene emerged as the second-largest carrier polymer segment, in terms of revenue, in 2021. The growing popularity on account of useful properties of HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE is projected to drive the segment.

The packaging segment emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2021 due to different types of the industrial, customer, and retail packaging segments across various geographies.

The U.S. market size was valued at USD 877.38 million in 2021. The consumer goods industry in the U.S. is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from customers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. Research scope & assumptions

1.2.1. Research Scope

1.3. List of data sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market segmentation & scope

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Raw material outlook, 2019-2030

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.8. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Masterbatch Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030

4.2. White

4.2.1. Global masterbatch market in white type estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3. Black

4.4. Color

4.5. Additive

4.6. Filler



Chapter 5. Masterbatch Market: Carrier Polymer Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Carrier Polymer movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Polypropylene

5.2.1. Global masterbatch market in polypropylene estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3. Polyethylene

5.4. Polyvinyl chloride

5.5. Polyethylene terephthalate

5.6. Biodegradable Plastics



Chapter 6. Masterbatch Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Packaging

6.2.1. Global masterbatch market in packaging estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.3. Building & construction

6.4. Consumer goods

6.5. Automotive & Transportation

6.6. Agriculture



Chapter 7. Masterbatch Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional movement analysis & market share, 2021 and 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Vendor landscape

8.2. Competitive Environment

8.3. Company market positioning

8.4. Strategy framework



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

A. Schulman, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Clariant AG

Hubron International Ltd.

Penn Color, Inc.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Global Colors Group

Polyone Corporation

Tosaf Group

