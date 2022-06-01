Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Increased Common Share Dividend

MONTREAL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its meeting held on May 31, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Laurentian Bank of Canada LB (the "Bank") has approved an increase of $0.01 on its common shares and declared a regular quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share on the common shares payable on July 4, 2022 to the holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2022.



The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The Bank's common shares are eligible shares under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Consequently, the holders of such shares may elect to reinvest their dividends in newly issued common shares of the Bank. Under the Plan, the Bank has the discretion to either purchase the additional common shares in the open market or issue them from treasury. If issued from treasury, the Bank may decide to apply a discount of up to 5% to the Investment Price (as defined in the Plan) of the additional shares. For the May 31, 2022 dividend, the Bank will issue the additional shares from treasury, with no discount.

In addition, holders of such shares are entitled to make monthly optional cash payments to purchase additional common shares in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada by phone at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail at service@computershare.com, or by mail 1,500 Robert-Bourassa Blvd, Montreal, QC H3A 3S8. Beneficial or non-registered owners of common and preferred shares must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in the Plan.

Registered holders who participate in the Plan who wish to terminate that participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after August 1, 2022 are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan must deliver written to Computershare Trust of Canada at the above address by no later then July 4, 2022. Beneficial or non-registered holder who participate in the Plan and who wish to terminate that participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after August 1, 2022 are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to terminate participation in the Plan in advance of July 4, 2022.

