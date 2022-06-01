Knight Therapeutics Assumes Commercial Activities for Exelon in Colombia

MONTREAL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., GUD ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Colombian affiliate, Biotoscana Farma S.A., is in the process of assuming full commercial activities for Exelon® (rivastigmine) in Colombia upon successful transfer of the marketing authorization.



On May 26, 2021, Knight completed the acquisition of the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Exelon® in Canada and Latin America as well as the exclusive license to use the intellectual property and the Exelon trademark, from Novartis within those territories.

Exelon® is a prescription product that was first approved in 1997 and is currently registered and sold in approximately 90 countries. Exelon® is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderately severe dementia in people with Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Knight had entered into a transition service agreement with Novartis until transfer of marketing authorizations, on a country-by-country basis.

"We are excited to assume full commercial activities of Exelon® in Colombia and continue to support this well established and important therapy option in an area of such high unmet need as Alzheimer's," said Samira Sakhia, President & Chief Executive Officer of Knight.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company.

