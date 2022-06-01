Knight Therapeutics Assumes Commercial Activities for Exelon in Colombia

MONTREAL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., GUD ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Colombian affiliate, Biotoscana Farma S.A., is in the process of assuming full commercial activities for Exelon® (rivastigmine) in Colombia upon successful transfer of the marketing authorization.
On May 26, 2021, Knight completed the acquisition of the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Exelon® in Canada and Latin America as well as the exclusive license to use the intellectual property and the Exelon trademark, from Novartis within those territories.
Exelon® is a prescription product that was first approved in 1997 and is currently registered and sold in approximately 90 countries. Exelon® is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderately severe dementia in people with Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Knight had entered into a transition service agreement with Novartis until transfer of marketing authorizations, on a country-by-country basis.
"We are excited to assume full commercial activities of Exelon® in Colombia and continue to support this well established and important therapy option in an area of such high unmet need as Alzheimer's," said Samira Sakhia, President & Chief Executive Officer of Knight.
About Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.
