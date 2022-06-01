Inozyme Pharma to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization, today announced Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company's co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.
A replay of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme's website and will be available for a limited time following the events.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy, INZ-701, to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 Deficiencies. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.
Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2017 by Joseph Schlessinger, Ph.D., Demetrios Braddock, M.D., Ph.D., and Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, with technology developed by Dr. Braddock and licensed from Yale University. For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com.
