Arrival Van Completes All Type Approval Testing

LUXEMBOURG, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival ARVL, inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that physical type approval testing is now complete for the Van, and Arrival expects to receive official paperwork over the coming weeks for European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).



"This is another milestone achievement for Arrival following the recent certification of our Bus, and is a testimony to our innovative technologies and our unique new method of design and production of electric vehicles. We are excited to see our customers start to operate our vehicles later this year," said Denis Sverdlov, Founder and CEO at Arrival.

Arrival expects to receive official paperwork over the coming weeks for the European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA) and is expecting to start production of the Van in Bicester, UK in Q3 2022 and Charlotte, NC, USA in Q4 2022.

Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Seven years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our unique new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival ARVL is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Arrival and the markets in which it operates. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release.

