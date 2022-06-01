Global $4.5+ Billion Atmospheric Water Generator Markets to 2030: Favorable Government Regulations Driving Growth Amidst Declining Freshwater Levels

Dublin, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size Report by Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), by Application (Industrial, Commercial), by Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global atmospheric water generator market size is expected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0%
The market is primarily driven by declining freshwater levels, rising technological advancements, and favorable government regulations. The demand for freshwater for industrial and drinking uses is expected to witness growth on account of the declining freshwater levels and depleting water supplies.
Moreover, increasing infrastructural development and rapid industrialization have contributed to water scarcity, thereby augmenting the demand for these products over the forecast period.
Atmospheric water generators (AWGs) are manufactured using two principles, including cooling condensation and wet desiccation. Cooling condensation is the most widely used technique owing to large-scale installations in various industries. The wet desiccation technology is comparatively new and is primarily used in army base camps and large-scale industries.
Atmospheric water generators are mainly utilized in industrial and commercial facilities owing to high installation costs. Initiatives taken by companies across several sectors to implement eco-friendly practices in the business are expected to drive the product demand in the industrial application segment.
Rising research & development activities in this technology are likely to enable manufacturers to develop generators with increased efficiency and reduced ow environmental impact. New product development initiatives undertaken by various manufacturers now integrate onboard power generation units, including wind turbines and solar panels.
Many emerging manufacturers, such as Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Drinkable Air, are primarily involved in making domestic AWGs on account of the relatively simple production process. In addition, increasing investments by various governments in water infrastructure is expected to boost the demand for AWGs in residential applications.
Atmospheric Water Generator Market Report Highlights
- The cooling condensation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the improving technology, along with rising demand for cooling condensation water generators in water-stressed regions.
- The industrial sector is expected to witness a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030 on account of the growing demand for water in electricity generation, papers, mining, textiles, and pharmaceutical drugs applications.
- The product demand in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to water scarcity and depleting freshwater resources coupled with the rising infrastructural activities and rapid industrialization.
- In January 2020, Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWD) sold its self-sufficient energy supply AWG system to a Mexican company engaged in manufacturing bottled waters.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Atmospheric Water Generator Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Technology Framework
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenge Analysis
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Atmospheric Water Generator Market
3.7.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.2. Cooling Condensation
4.3. Wet Desiccation
Chapter 5. Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.2. Industrial
5.3. Commercial
5.4. Residential
Chapter 6. Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.1.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by technology, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.1.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Competitive Analysis
7.1. Key players' recent developments & their impact on the industry
7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
7.5. Public Companies
7.6. Private Companies
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Dew Point Manufacturing
- Ray Agua
- Watermaker India Pvt. Ltd.
- Planetswater
- Water Technologies International, Inc.
- Skywater Air Water Machines
- Drinkable Air
- Hendrx Water
- Energy and Water Development Corp. (Eawc)
- Atlantis Solar
- Genaq Technologies S.L.
- Air 2 Water Solutions
- Ecoloblue, Inc.
- Watergen
