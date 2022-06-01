Motor Control Centers Market Size to Hit USD 8.16 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.2%

Pune, India, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the motor control centres market size is projected to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global Motor Control Centers market size was USD 5.62 billion in 2019. According to analysts, market is set to gain momentum from rising initiatives taken by regulatory bodies and government of several countries to promote energy-saving standards in a wide range of industries, as well as manufacturing plants.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 5.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 8.16 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 5.26 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type, Voltage, Component, End-user, Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Automation from Developing Economies to Fuel Market Growth Focus of Industries on Higher Reliability and Reducing Plant Downtime to Fuel Demand





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Automation in Various Industries to Aid Growth

Several industries worldwide are adopting automation as it provides numerous advantages. These include extended product lifecycle, quality production, reduced wastage, decreasing human errors, efficient manufacturing, and low operating costs. It also helps in refining operational efficiency. Apart from that, increasing investments in the adoption of automation, rising benefits of this sensor technology, and surging industrial base in the developing economies would contribute to the motor control centers market growth during the forthcoming period.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market:

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is set to affect the investment scenario of the oil & gas sector negatively.

The industrial sector is persistently striving to cope up with the sudden changes in supply, demand, and consumer needs.

There is also continuity risk associated with the wide range of businesses as they are being crippled by the outbreak.

There are chances of security risks that may affect the demand for motor control centers.

Problems, such as lack of real-time decision-making, reduction in workforce productivity, and rapid changes in volume would affect the growth of the market.





Segment-

Increasing Application of Motor Control Center to Drive Growth of Busbar Segment

Based on component, the market is segregated into relay, variable speed drives, circuit breaker & fuses, busbar, and others. Out of these, the busbar segment held 30.8% motor control centers market share in 2019. It is presently dominating the market owing to the application of motor control centers in a wide range of electrical components, such as incoming busbar, earthing busbar, and main busbar.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Investments in Industrialization to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific procured USD 1.78 billion revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the expansion of manufacturing & processing industry, as well as a rise in the investments in industrialization. The Indian government, for instance, implemented the ‘Make in India' program in 2017 to encourage organizations to manufacture their products in the country. It would surge the demand for motor control centers in the near future.

Europe is expected to lead the market backed by the surging investments in power utilities and expansion of the industrial infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa would exhibit steady growth as these countries mainly depend on the oil & gas sector. The companies operating in this sector require a reliable source of power. Hence, motor control centers are experiencing high demand in this region.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the market be affected by changing consumer demand for motor control centers owing to Covid-19 pandemic?

What are the recent trends, opportunities and challenges in the market?

What are the crucial growth drivers and hindrances that are revolving around the market?

Which strategies are being adopted by prominent companies to increase sales of motor control centers?

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Invest in Opening New Manufacturing Units to Intensify Competition

The market houses reputed domestic and regional enterprises, such as Vidhyut Control, IDS-Technology GmbH, alfanar, and TES. These companies are adopting the strategies of novel product launches, opening of new motor control centers manufacturing facilities, and are gaining new orders. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

October 2018 : ABB opened its latest gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing facility in Jakarta. It is the fourth manufacturing unit of the company and is under the USD 30 million investment plan. The other units manufacture medium- and low-voltage switchgear, as well as high-voltage air-insulated switchgear.

: ABB opened its latest gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing facility in Jakarta. It is the fourth manufacturing unit of the company and is under the USD 30 million investment plan. The other units manufacture medium- and low-voltage switchgear, as well as high-voltage air-insulated switchgear. July 2014: The GPS Group received an order from Imtech Water to deliver it the control system hardware. It is meant for the Hoddesdon AD plant that is still under construction for Tamar Energy, a provider of sustainable organic waste management solutions. The new plant will be able to process more than 66,000 tonnes of food waste per year. It will also generate 3 MWe of electricity.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies operating in the global market. They are as follows:

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

WEG

Powell

Rockwell Automation

Eaton

Marine Electricals

Ingeteam S.A.

Allis Electric Co Ltd

Myers Power Products, Inc.

Wescosa

Electrical A Modern Factory Company

Global Motor Control Centers Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Conventional Motor

Smart Motor

By Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Component:

Busbar

Circuit Breaker & Fuses

Relay

Variable Speed Drives

Others

By End User:

Oil & Gas

Iron & Steel

Minerals & Mining

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





