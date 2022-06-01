U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Global Summer 2022 Collection from Miami Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Summer Collection for 2022. The brand's global photo shoot, which is shared with U.S. Polo Assn. partners around the world, took place in South Florida's iconic Miami Beach. Visitors flock from around the world to bask in the tropical Miami Beach atmosphere, where the sun meets sand and sea.

Sun, sand, and saltwater along the shores of trendy Miami Beach create the perfect backdrop for U.S. Polo Assn.'s Summer 2022 Collection. This season's global photo shoot showcases beachside models lounging beside breezy palms and vibrant lifeguard towers, wearing pops of neon and bold tropical prints. The collection also brings colorful polo shirts, shorts, and graphic t-shirts alongside swimwear and essential summer accessories, including bucket hats and trendy handbags.

Consumers in-store and online around the world can look for color blocked brights and timeless resort stripes inspired by the sunlit Miami horizon. U.S. Polo Assn. has given summer style a refresh with an emphasis on breathable, lightweight fabrics to make fun in the sun easy and breezy. Fans of the brand can bask in soft knit tank dresses and preppy cotton shirts to make the most of a sun-kissed summer with U.S. Polo Assn.

"The inspiration for our Summer 2022 Collection comes from the bold color palette of the sunset and sea. Rich colors bring rejuvenating energy to our classic style that's in step with today's current trends," says Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Innovating new fabrics with textural details make our timeless trends fresh for customers to approach the summer in style."

U.S. Polo Assn. is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style. The brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe is used in a variety of ways to add an element of surprise to each garment. Each U.S. Polo Assn. collection takes classic designs to a new level with unique styling, high-quality fabrics, and seasonal comfort. The Summer 2022 Collection follows suit with bold and fresh assortments that offer a wide array of options, including USPA Life apparel with sustainable aspects.

"These are exciting times for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with new stores opening around the world, and now the launch of our amazing Summer 2022 Collection," says J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Every season the U.S. Polo Assn. Team works to share our authentic connection to the sport of polo with our customers anywhere, anytime they want to shop, while offering an authentic and service-oriented experience."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content visit globalpolo.com.

###

Press Release Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake - PR & Communications

CoordinatorPhone +001.561.461.8596 - Email: kdrake@uspagl.com

Related Images











Image 1: U.S. Polo Assn.





U.S. Polo Assn.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment