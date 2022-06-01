Societal CDMO Selected By AmyriAD Pharma to Provide Clinical Trials Services to Support Pivotal Phase 3 Program For Alzheimer's Disease Treatment, AD101

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Societal CDMO, Inc. ("Societal CDMO"; NASD: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced that it has been selected by AmyriAD Pharma to provide CDMO services to support the ongoing clinical development of AD101. The compound, a novel T-type calcium channel modulator, is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). AmyriAD has successfully completed Phase 2 clinical trials of AD101 and is planning to initiate two Phase 3 studies of the compound.

Under terms of the new contract, which is valued at nearly $1.0 million, Societal will execute a range of clinical trial services to support the initiation of Phase 3 and Phase 4 clinical studies of AD101. These activities will include packaging, carding, kitting and labeling AD101, matching placebo and an active comparator compound. Additionally, Societal will be responsible for storing the prepared materials and distributing them to clinical trial sites globally. These activities will be conducted in collaboration at Societal's CDMO facilities in Georgia and California.

"The Clinical Trial Services segment of our suite of CDMO offerings represents a critical growth driver for Societal. Our new agreement with AmyriAD, which represents a significant CTS contract win for Societal, highlights the potential for this portion of our business to contribute as a key revenue source," said David Enloe, chief executive officer of Societal CDMO. "Also notable about this collaboration with AmyriAD is that it will feature contributions from our both our East and West Coast facilities, offering strong evidence for the benefits of our expanded footprint and the seamless nature through which we can collaborate across the country. AmyriAD is undertaking important work in the hunt for effective Alzheimer's disease treatments and we are honored to assist them in those efforts."

