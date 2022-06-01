FAT Brands to Participate in LD Micro Invitational XII Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. FAT, a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli's and 12 other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in the LD Micro Invitational Conference. The Conference is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village from June 7-9, 2022.
Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will host a presentation and Q&A session on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 beginning at 3:00 p.m. PDT. Wiederhorn plans to discuss the FAT Brands growth strategy for the coming year, with a focus on the successful integration and performance of recent acquisitions and organic growth. A live webcast of the conference can be accessed by registering here: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.
For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.
About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands
FAT Brands FAT is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.
About LD Micro
LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.
Investor Relations:
ICR
Lynne Collier
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-430-2216
Media Relations:
Erin Mandzik
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509
###
