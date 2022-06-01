Vigil Neuroscience to Present at 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL, a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vigil, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York, New York.
To access a live webcast of this presentation, please visit "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors" section of the Vigil website at www.vigilneuro.com. An archived replay will be available there for approximately 90 days following the presentation.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience is a microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.
Internet Posting of Information
Vigil Neuroscience routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at https://www.vigilneuro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about Vigil Neuroscience.
Investor Contact Sarah Carmody scarmody@vigilneuro.com Media Contact Megan McGrath MacDougall Advisors mmcgrath@macdougall.bio
