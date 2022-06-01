ALX Oncology to Participate in the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology") ALXO a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8 at 10:00 am ET in New York.
A live webcast of the fireside chat is available here and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology's website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat dates.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology's lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.
Investor Contact: Peter Garcia Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology (650) 466-7125 Ext. 113 peter@alxoncology.com Argot Partners (212) 600-1902 alxoncology@argotpartners.com Media Contact: Karen Sharma MacDougall (781) 235-3060 alx@macbiocom.com
