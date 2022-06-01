NeuBase to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome™ to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today that company management will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York on June 8 – 10, 2022.
|Jefferies Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Friday, June 10
|Time:
|9:00am – 9:25am ET
|Speaker:
|Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation for 90 days. To access the webcast, please click here. Please contact your representative at Jefferies to schedule a one-on-one meeting with NeuBase management during the conference.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution by developing a new class of precision genetic medicines that Drug the Genome™. The Company's therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL™ that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleobase technology combined with a novel delivery shuttle that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular, and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions, who currently have limited to no treatment options. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.
NeuBase Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576
NeuBase Media Contact:
Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
President
Little Dog Communications Inc.
jessica@litldog.com
OP: (858) 344-8091
