Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Kimberly Blackwell, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, and Melissa Epperly, MBA, Chief Financial Officer of Zentalis, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.zentalis.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-d5 and ZN-c5 to its joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

