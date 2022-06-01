LGI Homes opens new community near Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH today announced the grand opening of Miske Meadows, a community of single-family homes located in Elk River, a desirable suburb north of Minneapolis. Miske Meadows offers a commuter-friendly location near US-10 and US-169, providing easy access to downtown Minneapolis, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the area's major employment centers. The thoughtfully designed, multi-phase community is situated minutes from a wide selection of shops, restaurants, parks and the Elk River Northstar Rail Station.



LGI will construct 129 single-family homes across three new sections at Miske Meadows, where homeowners enjoy open natural areas, paved walking trails and an on-site elementary school. Buyers may choose from seven distinct floor plans by LGI Homes at Miske Meadows, ranging in size from 1,300 to 1,800 square feet, and offering up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The attractive new homes feature popular design characteristics such as open entertaining areas, upgraded kitchens with islands, and private owner retreats. Select plans include three-car garages, four-season porches, fireplaces and unfinished walkout basements. Each home at Miske Meadows includes designer selections such as granite countertops, luxury plank flooring, quality cabinetry and a full set of energy-efficient kitchen appliances.

"LGI Homes at Miske Meadows offers an exceptional value to buyers looking for an affordable new home in Elk River," said Ryan Stokes, division president of LGI Homes' Midwest division. "In addition to meticulous construction standards, our homes are built with a suite of popular designer upgrades included. Families at Miske Meadows will enjoy a safe and quiet neighborhood, plus convenient access to a huge selection of local shops, restaurants and parks."

In addition to high-quality new homes with included upgrades, residents at Miske Meadows enjoy proximity to incredible area attractions offering opportunities for biking, hiking, swimming, fishing, golfing, camping and more. A few miles from home, Hillside Park features 6 miles of mountain biking trails, and Orono Park, a 28-acre park located on Lake Orono, offers a beach, boat launch, playgrounds, walking trails and an off-leash dog park. Less than 10 miles from Miske Meadows, golf enthusiasts can enjoy The Links at Northfork, a public Scottish Links Style course, and families can explore the Oliver Kelley Farm, an original 1860s working farm offering an interactive look at the history of farming, food and agriculture in Minnesota.

New homes at Miske Meadows are priced from the $380s. To learn more about the new homes for sale at this community and to schedule your private tour, homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 968-3780 ext 632 or visit LGIHomes.com/MiskeMeadows.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA's 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbc3c22a-027a-40bc-90d6-acc079ad323e