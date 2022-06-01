Plum and Checkr Team Up to Move Recruiting Beyond Backgrounds to Expand and Diversify Talent Pools

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum today announced a new partnership with Checkr, a leading HR technology company powering the future of work. Through this relationship, Plum and Checkr will help employers expand and diversify talent pools.
During one of the tightest labor markets in history, recruiters have had to rethink how they attract and engage candidates. Unified in their inability to find top talent, companies – big and small – have started to look for new ways to build talent pools.
On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Caitlin MacGregor, co-founder and CEO of Plum and Linda Shaffer, Executive Vice President, Chief People and Operations Officer at Checkr, will join Stephanie Wharton, Manager, DEI Recruiting Programs for Handshake and Julie Sowash, Executive Director, Disability Solutions for a webinar about looking beyond backgrounds when hiring. This panel of industry experts will discuss how to evaluate candidates for attributes and behavior over experience and education, as well as ways to reduce human bias in the screening and recruiting process. Attendees will also learn ways to use data to expand talent pools and take away actionable tips for making more objective talent decisions.
MacGregor shared, "With everything that's changed in the job market over the last year, many organizations are struggling to compete for talent. Plum and Checker are both committed to helping recruiting teams unlock their candidates' potential through reimagined practices. This partnership is a testament to that and reflects the critical topics we'll cover in detail during our upcoming webinar."
To register for the webinar and learn more, click here.
About Plum
Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. In one platform, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams. Visit www.plum.io for details.
Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Plum kate@devonpr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.