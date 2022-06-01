New Survey Shows Inflation and Supply Chain Challenges Changing Back-to-School Shopping Behaviors

Winston-Salem, NC, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading applied data platform company, today published findings from its 2022 Back-to-School Survey, which found that 50 percent of consumers will shop earlier due to inflation and price increases.
The survey also found that 75 percent of shoppers have already noticed a price increase when it comes to back-to-school essentials and 65 percent of shoppers will change how they shop in response to those price increases. This will cause retailers and brands to change how they engage with shoppers to increase their share of wallet as 66 percent of survey respondents said they will search for promotions ahead of their back-to-school shopping.
Some additional key findings:
- 55 percent consider coupons, rebates, promotions and/or discounts to be of above-average or extreme importance when considering back-to-school food purchases
- 40 percent of respondents will adopt a hybrid physical-and-online model to complete their back-to-school shopping
- Compared to 2021, 25 percent fewer people will shop in-store for back-to-school products
"While back-to-school shoppers still plan to spend this season, this data shows that they are hyper-focused on extending the value of their dollars," said Aaron Kechley, Interim President of Inmar's Martech division. "Brands need to be agile, reacting quickly to shopper demands and providing those savings through the most impactful channels in order to reach consumers. Today's shopper is navigating the digital and physical aisle interchangeably and with rising prices, convenience and savings will need to flow seamlessly across that omnichannel experience."
As consumers navigate the complexities of finding the items they need in stock, at prices that fit their budgets, they will be looking for marketers to help guide their shopping decisions. For example, 35 percent of people will be looking for promotional flyers, coupon books and emails to alert them of savings, while almost 30 percent of consumers will be looking to peers and influencers on social media to find the items they need. Utilizing Inmar's Retail Cloud, marketers can reach shoppers throughout all of the influential touchpoints, but in a connected and cohesive way using the data and technology in our ShopperSync™CDP.
For more information about how Inmar Intelligence can help optimize savings and convenience for consumers, please visit inmar.com.
About Inmar Intelligence
Commerce Accelerated.™
Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI, Machine Learning to drive faster actions and outcomes.
Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.
Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.