Talaris Therapeutics Announces Conference Call to Highlight Presentations at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) and Provide a Data Update from its Phase 3 FREEDOM-1 Study

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS, a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its presentations at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) and provide a data update from its ongoing Phase 3 FREEDOM-1 study in living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) recipients.
The conference call will be held on June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, the dial-in numbers are 1-855-605-1739 for domestic callers and 1-914-987-7955 for international callers. The conference ID number for the live call will be 9988627. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available under "News & Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.talaristx.com.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.
Media Contact
Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com
(617) 903-8783
Investor Contact
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
(339) 970-2843
