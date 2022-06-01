Oncorus to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. ONCR, a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of Oncorus' website at https://investors.oncorus.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Oncorus' website for 90 days following the event.
About Oncorus
At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) and selectively self-amplifying viral RNA Immunotherapy Platforms.
Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our HSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead HSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering selectively self-amplifying vRNA Immunotherapy Platform, highlighted by our product candidates ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer.
Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.
Investor Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Julie Seidel
Julie.seidel@sternir.com
