Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA, a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in-person at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. A fireside chat with Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer will be held at Terranea in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time/5:40 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.entradatx.com. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company's EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company's lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact

Karla MacDonald

VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

kmacdonald@entradatx.com