Data from Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Patient Treated with Intranasal Treatment with Foralumab will be Presented at the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) 2022 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences (Nasdaq: TLSA ) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company enabling breakthrough immunotherapies via novel routes of monoclonal antibody delivery, today announced that Dr. Tanuja Chitnis, MD, Professor of Neurology and the Principal investigator of the clinical study at the at the Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), Boston, MA., will be presenting a poster discussing clinical data from a patient with secondary progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS), who was treated with intranasal foralumab for six months.



The poster presentation will be held at the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) 2022 Annual Meeting to be held in-person at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbour, Maryland from June 1-4, 2022. Initial data on this patient were reported by Tiziana on March 10, 2022. A recorded video of the KOL event discussing the topline data is available here or within the Investor/Presentations portion of the company website.

Presentation Information

Title: Nasal Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody (Foralumab) Reduces PET Microglial Activation and Blood Inflammatory Biomarkers in a Patient with Non-Active Secondary Progressive MS

Presenter: Tanuja Chitnis, MD, Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School

Day: Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

Time: 5pm EDT

To register for the conference, please visit https://cmscscholar.org/2022-annual-meeting/

ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (CMSC)

CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC mission is to promote high quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 11,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit https://www.mscare.org/.

About Foralumab

Foralumab (TZLS-401; formerly NI-0401), the only entirely human anti-CD3 mAb, shows reduced release of cytokines after IV administration in healthy volunteers and in patients with Crohn's disease. In a humanized mouse model (NOD/SCID IL2γc-/-), it was shown that while targeting the T-cell receptor, orally administered foralumab modulates immune responses of the T-cells and enhances regulatory T-cells (Tregs), thereby providing therapeutic benefit in treating inflammatory and autoimmune diseases without the occurrence of potential adverse events usually associated with parenteral mAb therapy (Ogura et al., Clin. Immunol. 183:240-246 , 2017). Once a day treatment for 10 consecutive days with intranasal foralumab was not only well tolerated but also produced strong clinical responses in COVID-19 patients (Moreira et al., Front Immunol 12: 709861 ,2021). Based on these studies, the intranasal and oral administration of foralumab offers the potential to become a well-tolerated immunotherapy for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by the induction of Tregs.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal, oral, and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's two lead candidates, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, and milciclib, a pan-CDK inhibitor, have both demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

