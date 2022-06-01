Web3 Ventures Completes Strategic Investment in On-Chain Community Index Investing Startup OpenPool

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Ventures Inc. ("W3V" or the "Company"), a platform company focused on incubating, accelerating, and developing world class projects and applications for the decentralized web, is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic investment in OpenPool, a decentralized web company focused on simplifying crypto-investing and working to provide institutional-quality funds at a fraction of the cost of traditional markets.
OpenPool's founding team believes that accessing, joining and creating quality crypto portfolios should be open to everyone and anyone. The company's platform provides individuals and firms with the ability to seamlessly set up unique on-chain cryptocurrency pools and their own customized governance token, as well as discovering and joining hundreds of other on-chain pools.
Every on-chain pool on OpenPool is built on the Ethereum blockchain and has its own customized governance token, representing a share of that respective portfolio. Both the individual fund managers and the openPool platform earn revenue when capital is deployed and held within these on-chain pools.
Web3 Ventures anticipates the future of crypto investing will be driven and heavily-influenced by decentralized communities. OpenPool's platform and its further development to include a wider range of assets has them well positioned to capitalize on this trend, and W3V sees multiple synergistic partnership opportunities to accelerate OpenPool's user adoption through the projects, companies, and applications that W3V is developing and accelerating internally.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Kirill Kompaniyets, Director
For further information, please contact
Kirill Kompaniyets
Telephone: (416) 418-6949
Forward-Looking Information:
This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the Company. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.