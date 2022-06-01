Roper Technologies To Sell Majority Stake In Its Industrial Businesses To CD&R

SARASOTA, Fla., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP today announced that it has agreed to sell a majority stake in its industrial businesses, including its entire Process Technologies segment and the industrial businesses within its Measurement & Analytical Solutions segment, to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC ("CD&R"). Roper will receive total upfront, pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $2.6 billion while retaining a 49% minority interest in a new standalone entity. The transaction includes the following businesses: Alpha, AMOT, CCC, Cornell, Dynisco, FTI, Hansen, Hardy, Logitech, Metrix, PAC, Roper Pump, Struers, Technolog, Uson, and Viatran. Collectively, these businesses generated approximately $940 million of revenue and $260 million of EBITDA in 2021.



"This is the final step in Roper's divestiture strategy to reduce the cyclicality and asset intensity of our enterprise," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO. "We have created a meaningfully enhanced and higher-quality go-forward portfolio of market-leading businesses that is better positioned to deliver higher and more resilient organic growth, an improved working capital profile, and strong cash conversion."

"Selling a majority interest in these industrial businesses will provide Roper with significant upfront cash, while maintaining the ability to receive additional cash proceeds from the future exit of our minority interest," said Mr. Hunn. "The after-tax proceeds from this transaction will expand Roper's M&A firepower to more than $7 billion, which will be targeted toward our large pipeline of high-quality acquisition opportunities."

"We are excited to partner with CD&R given their track record of successful corporate partnerships. Operating as a standalone entity will enable these businesses to build on their niche-leading strategies and continue creating value for their customers and shareholders," concluded Mr. Hunn.

"We are excited to partner with Roper in a manner that assists them in achieving their corporate objectives while creating a new industrial platform with significant opportunity as a standalone entity. Roper has proven to be an excellent operator of these market-leading industrial businesses, which we believe will serve as the foundation for continued organic and inorganic growth. We look forward to working collaboratively with Neil and the rest of the Roper team to execute on our thesis and create value for Roper shareholders and our investors," said CD&R Partner Andrew Campelli.

"We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Roper and its employees. I am particularly impressed with the extraordinary talent within these organizations and look forward to working together to build upon the long track record of growth and value creation within the businesses," added Operating Advisor to CD&R Funds, John Stroup, who will lead the standalone entity upon close of the transaction.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, Roper plans to report the results of these businesses as discontinued operations. Following the closing of this transaction, Roper's ownership interest in the new standalone entity will be reported as income from minority interest. The Company expects this transaction to close by the end of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Roper retained Evercore as its financial advisor in connection with this transaction. For CD&R, UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets, and BNP Paribas served as lead financial advisors and BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and Natixis, New York Branch provided advisory services. CD&R obtained committed financing from UBS AG, Stamford Branch, Royal Bank of Canada, BNP Paribas, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Bank and Natixis, New York Branch.

A presentation summarizing today's announcement will be posted on the Company's website, www.ropertech.com.

Conference Call to be Held at 8:30 AM (ET) Today

A conference call to discuss this announcement has been scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and application-specific products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

