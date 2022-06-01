China Index Holdings Receives Notification from Nasdaq Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirements

BEIJING, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited CIH, ("CIH" or the "Company"), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that the Company has received a written notification from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated May 31, 2022. The letter states that the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Rule"), because the bid price of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") closed below US$1 per share for the 30 consecutive business days from April 18 through May 27, 2022.



The Company is granted a compliance period of 180 calendar days, expiring on November 28, 2022, to regain compliance. The Company will regain compliance if, at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs is at least US$1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule within 180 calendar days, the Company may be eligible for additional time to cure the delinquency.

The Company will consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the Rule's minimum bid price requirement within the prescribed compliance period. The Company's ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market during this period, unaffected by the receipt of the written notice from Nasdaq.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a delinquency notification.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics and promotions services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

