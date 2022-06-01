TCR² Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences in June

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. TCRR, a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced that management will participate at two upcoming conferences in June in New York.
- Alfonso Quintás-Cardama, Chief Medical Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will present an update on Company progress at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00PM E.T.
- Garry Menzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will participate in a panel at the Truist Securities Life Sciences Symposia-cel on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 12:00PM E.T.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website at https://investors.tcr2.com/. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.
About TCR² Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Carl Mauch
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(617) 949-5667
carl.mauch@tcr2.com
