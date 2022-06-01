GZ6G Technologies Announces Disruptive Out-of-Home (OOH) Brand Sponsorship and Advertising Opportunities to Reach Consumer Audiences in Sports Venues and Other Locations

-- Enabling Sponsors to Maximize Brand Stories and Provide Exposure and Digital Engagement With Fans in Nationally Recognized Venues, Universities, Airports and More --

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Green Zebra Media Corp., a subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp. GZIC providing professional advertising, marketing and sponsorship services for SMB's, smart stadiums, universities, airports, hospitality and smart city projects, today announced that it is seeking a wide range of paid sponsors and advertisers to support and enhance its relationships with the country's leading venues, while helping maximize sponsors' revenue.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities up to a cumulative $50 million are available for Fall 2022 through 2023 to help connect brand sponsors with tens of thousands of consumers at nationally recognized professional and amateur sports stadiums, along with other venues that include universities, cities and more.

Why Do Venues Use Green Zebra Media?

"User engagement technologies are fairly new, and many current venue marketers are not yet immersed in their many benefits or capabilities," said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. "Green Zebra Media provides the tools to better utilize these technologies to sell digital ad inventory and maximize revenues."

Green Zebra Media's expertise allows venue partners to outsource OOH equipment management, manage digital advertising assets and sell sponsorship opportunities on behalf of the venue, allowing venue owners to focus on more traditional advertising and sponsorships, while benefiting from advanced out-of-home (OOH) technologies.

"This is an exciting time for brand sponsors to connect with fans and others digitally to tell their stories and promote their products and services," added Smith. "We work closely with venue and sponsor partners to create better user experiences for fans and others, while providing brand sponsors with unparalleled access to consumers. Importantly, through our robust offerings, Green Zebra Media allows venues to reduce operational costs and fill temporary or full-time hiring gaps. Smart technologies are the wave of the future, and we believe that we can help venues and sponsors become pioneers in the industry."

How Do Sponsorships Work?

Through exclusive partnerships, Green Zebra Media receives a three-to-five-year commitment for in-venue OOH digital technology management services, with rights to offer sponsorship services to nationally known sports and smart city brands.

Green Zebra Media manages advertising assets on behalf of the venue. Advertising management includes demonstrating the value of OOH, introduction to brand sponsors, and OOH digital media placement opportunities, among others.

Green Zebra Media's creative team places and manages the sponsors' digital messages and provides them and the venues with key in-venue data analytics and ad-tracking engagement reports, creating substantial value for all stakeholders.

Sponsors receive prominent placement at venues, primarily in stadiums and arenas that host Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Hockey League (NHL) teams, among others. The venues include seating for tens of thousands of fans, providing sponsors with unmatched opportunities to share their messages.

The Company also plans to expand sponsorship opportunities to the National Football League (NFL) and other professional and collegiate sports leagues.

Visit Green Zebra Smart Labs Technologies division at https://gzsmartlabs.com/overview/ for more information about the Company's OOH user experience technologies and in-venue data analytics.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com ; Twitter: @greenzebra

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to attract sponsors and venues and help maximize their revenue, are the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found in filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, contact:

GZ6G Technologies Corp.—

Coleman Smith, CEO

Cole@greenzebra.net