Teleflex Celebrates June Men's Health Month with Launch of UroLift® Patient Ambassador Program

WAYNE, Pa., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated TFX, a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced that it is celebrating Men's Health Month with the launch of the UroLift Patient Ambassador Program, a network of volunteers available to share their personal experiences living with BPH and why the UroLift System was the right treatment option for them. The company also announced that 350,000 patients from around the world have been treated with the UroLift® System,1 a proven, minimally invasive approach to treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate.



"In celebrating Men's Health Month, we celebrate the 350,000 men who have taken charge of their health with the UroLift System. We are also excited to launch the UroLift Patient Ambassador Program, an important resource for men considering this treatment for their BPH symptoms," said Kevin Hardage, President and General Manager, Teleflex Interventional Urology. "We encourage men considering this treatment option to reach out to an Ambassador to learn about their personal experiences."

The UroLift Patient Ambassador Program is designed to connect people who are exploring minimally invasive BPH treatment options with men who are available to share their personal experiences with the UroLift System procedure. Through the program, individuals are given the opportunity to engage in one-on-one private phone conversations to ask questions and speak candidly with someone who has undergone the UroLift System procedure. This information, along with guidance from their physicians, can give men impacted by BPH the additional perspective needed to feel more confident and informed in their treatment decisions.

The program is being announced during Men's Health Month, an annual observance that serves as an important reminder for men to prioritize their health and talk to their doctors about unresolved medical symptoms that may be affecting their daily lives. In the U.S. alone, approximately 12 million men are under a doctor's care for BPH.2 This common, non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate occurs as men age and can interrupt sleep, cause urinary problems, and decrease quality of life.3 If left untreated, the condition can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.4

To learn more about the Patient Ambassador program or request to speak with a UroLift Patient Ambassador, visit UroLift.com/ambassador . Teleflex strongly recommends that you speak to your urologist about all matters pertaining to your health or to address any clinical or medical questions that you may have.

Becoming a UroLift Patient Ambassador can also be a rewarding experience for men who have had the UroLift System procedure, as it provides a unique opportunity to share one's personal experience with the procedure.​ To learn more about becoming a UroLift Patient Ambassador, visit UroLift.com/ambassador-interest-form .

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift permanent implants, which can be delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.5 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*6-8 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.9 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 350,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide.1 Learn more at UroLift.com . Rx only.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T. pivotal study.

References:

