Design Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City.
A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.designtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC™ gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company's GeneTAC™ molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. Design's lead program is focused on the treatment of Friedreich ataxia, followed by a program in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and discovery efforts for multiple other serious degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. For more information, please visit designtx.com.
Contact:
Investors:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com
