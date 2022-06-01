Jiayin Group Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SHANGHAI, China, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") JFIN, a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the U.S market opens on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
The company will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
|What:
|Jiayin Group First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
|When:
|8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022
|Webcast:
|http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/
Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3247939
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 16, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 3247939.
|Phone Number
|Toll-Free Number
|United States
|+1 (646) 254-3697
|+1 (855) 452-5696
|Hong Kong
|+852 30512780
|+852 800963117
|Mainland China
|+86 4008209035
+86 8009880552
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.
About Jiayin Group Inc.
Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Jiayin Group
Mr. Shawn Zhang
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn
or
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Ally Wang
Email: ally@blueshirtgroup.com
In the U.S.:
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.