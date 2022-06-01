Verve Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET in NYC.
A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.vervetx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company's initial two programs target PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering blood lipids such as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease. Verve's lead product candidate, VERVE-101, is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver in order to disrupt blood PCSK9 protein production and thereby durably reduce blood LDL-C levels, with the goal of reducing a patient's risk for cardiovascular disease. VERVE-101 is being developed initially for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.
